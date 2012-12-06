FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conservative US Senator DeMint to retire after condemning Boehner
December 6, 2012 / 3:50 PM / in 5 years

Conservative US Senator DeMint to retire after condemning Boehner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Jim DeMint, a South Carolina conservative who made waves by condemning House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner’s offer to resolve the fiscal cliff stand-off, will retire from the Senate, his office said on Thursday.

DeMint will leave in January to run the Heritage Foundation, one of the most conservative think tanks in Washington.

A favorite of the anti-tax Tea Party movement, DeMint this week said the offer by Boehner, a Republican, for $800 billion of increased tax revenues would “destroy jobs and allow Washington politicians” to swell, not reduce, the deficit.

