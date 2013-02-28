FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate defeats Democratic alternative to automatic spending cuts
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2013 / 8:26 PM / in 5 years

U.S. Senate defeats Democratic alternative to automatic spending cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday rejected a Democratic plan backed by President Barack Obama for replacing $85 billion in across-the-board government spending cuts that are set to begin within hours.

As expected, the Senate defeated the proposal that would have substituted the indiscriminate budget cuts with tax increases on the rich and the elimination of some farm subsidies for large corporations.

Republicans have vowed to block any new tax increases as part of deficit-reduction efforts.

Earlier, the Senate also defeated a Republican proposal to replace the across-the-board spending cuts.

With the defeat of the Democratic and Republican plans, the $85 billion in cuts that will hit most federal agencies are expected to begin at the end of the month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.