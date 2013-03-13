FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-U.S. Senate Democrats' budget plan shows deficits of $400-600 bln
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2013 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-U.S. Senate Democrats' budget plan shows deficits of $400-600 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Murray’s title to Senate Budget Committee Chairwoman instead of House)

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - Annual U.S. deficits under a new plan from Senate Democrats would hover in the $400-600 billion range for much of the next decade, but they argue that this allows for stronger near-term job growth than the Republicans’ balanced-budget vision.

According to full details of the plan released by Senate Budget Committee Chairman Patty Murray on Wednesday, deficits would average 2.4 percent of U.S. economic output through 2023, a level that many economists view as sustainable.

It would add $5.2 trillion to U.S. public debt over the decade, but debt would decline gradually as a percentage of gross domestic product to 70.4 percent in 2023 from 76.6 percent currently. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.