U.S. Senate Democrats likely to introduce debt limit bill
October 8, 2013 / 2:15 PM / in 4 years

U.S. Senate Democrats likely to introduce debt limit bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats are likely to introduce a bill this week to raise government borrowing authority by enough to last through 2014, a Senate Democratic aide said on Tuesday.

While the initiative must still be discussed among Senate Democrats at a lunchtime meeting, the aide said the likely measure would not contain any deficit reductions that Republicans have been insisting upon.

The aide also said Democrats are hopeful they can get the support of the six Republicans needed for 60 total votes to overcome procedural hurdles in the 100-member Senate.

