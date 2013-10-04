FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House Democrats probe move to reopen government -aide
October 4, 2013 / 6:41 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. House Democrats probe move to reopen government -aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are working on a maneuver that would force a vote on legislation to fully reopen the federal government immediately, according to a House aide who asked not to be identified.

While the aide did not provide details, the rarely used “discharge petition” maneuver normally dislodges a bill from a committee and sends it to the House floor if there are 218 lawmakers signing the petition in the 435-member chamber.

House Republican leaders have been blocking attempts by Democrats to pass a bill granting emergency funding to reopen the government without add-ons to delay or kill the “Obamacare” healthcare plan.

Many Democrats and some Republicans think that if a straight-forward spending bill was put on the House floor, it would pass.

