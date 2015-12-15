FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Congress negotiators struggle over oil, solar, wind breaks
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2015 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

US Congress negotiators struggle over oil, solar, wind breaks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Congress negotiators on Tuesday continued to tussle over Republican demands that a 40-year-old oil export ban be repealed and Democratic calls that any such repeal be coupled with incentives for clean energy projects, a senior Senate Democratic aide said.

The talks are part of an end-of-year, must-pass bill to fund the government through September 2016 and extend a series of tax breaks. Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said details of such legislation would be unveiled later in the day with House votes likely on Thursday.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.