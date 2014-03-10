FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. estimates Fannie, Freddie to repay $179.2 bln to taxpayers
March 10, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. estimates Fannie, Freddie to repay $179.2 bln to taxpayers

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. government-owned mortgage financiers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could send about $179.2 billion in profits back to taxpayers over the next 10 years, the Office of Management and Budget said in a report released on Monday.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have operated under federal conservatorship since 2008, and have returned to profitability as the housing market recovered.

So far, Fannie and Freddie have borrowed $187.5 billion from the Treasury, and by the end of March they will have had paid $202.9 billion in dividends.

