WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama would like to use his proposed America Fast Forward Bonds to spur education construction by offering federal rebates of 50 percent on the taxable debt’s interest costs when it is sold for capital works at public schools and universities.

When the bonds are sold for other purposes, they would only pay federal rebates equal to 28 percent of interest costs, according to the Obama’s budget which was released on Wednesday.