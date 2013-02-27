RPT-Fitch says U.S. spending cuts would not prompt ratings action

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Wednesday said implementation of automatic U.S. government spending cuts due March 1, along with a government shutdown, would not prompt a negative rating action.

Implementation of the spending cuts, known as the “sequester,” and a government shutdown, would however “further erode confidence that timely agreement will be reached on additional deficit reduction measures necessary to secure the ‘AAA’ rating,” Fitch said in a statement.

Fitch said the suspension of the debt limit to May 19 has reduced pressure on the U.S. ‘AAA’ rating, and said it does not expect a repeat of the U.S. debt ceiling crisis of August 2011.

Failure to raise the debt ceiling in a timely fashion however would prompt a review and likely downgrade of the U.S. sovereign rating, Fitch said.