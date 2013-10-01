U.S. federal shutdown impact minimal for municipals-Fitch

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The impact of the U.S. federal government shutdown is minimal for U.S. municipalities, credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday, adding that failing to increase the government’s borrowing limit by later in the month is a bigger concern.

But if the shutdown - which began at midnight on Tuesday - is extended, the impact of funding reductions will become more pronounced, Fitch said.

The U.S. federal government partially shut down for the first time in 17 years in a standoff between President Barack Obama and congressional Republicans over healthcare reforms.

The political crisis has raised fresh concerns about whether Congress can meet a crucial mid-October deadline to raise the government’s $16.7 trillion debt ceiling.