FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House open to changes in budget cuts to address flight delay problems
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2013 / 5:57 PM / 4 years ago

White House open to changes in budget cuts to address flight delay problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it is open to changes in the way budget cuts hit the Federal Aviation Authority in order to address problems that are leading to some flight delays.

“If Congress wants to address specifically the problems caused by the sequester with respect to the FAA, we would be willing to look at that,” White House Press Secretary Jay Carney said.

“We would be open to something if they wanted to propose it. But it would continue to be a band-aid approach.”

The automatic budget cuts, known in Washington as the sequester, have led to furloughs of air traffic controllers and flight delays at airports.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.