U.S. Republicans to pass funding for parks, veterans and D.C. -King

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. House Republicans are set to pass three targeted funding bills on Tuesday to reopen programs for veterans and shuttered federal parks, and restore funds for the District of Columbia, Representative Peter King said.

King said following a Republican caucus meeting that the measures would provide some relief from the effects of the government shutdown that began after midnight.

The measures also encourage Democrats to join negotiations to fully end the shutdown and craft a broader fiscal deal that includes raising the debt limit, he said.