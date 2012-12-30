FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Senator: chances for 'fiscal cliff' deal 'exceedingly good'
December 30, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

Republican Senator: chances for 'fiscal cliff' deal 'exceedingly good'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Sunday that chances for a small “fiscal Cliff” deal in the next 48 hours were “exceedingly good” and that President Barack Obama had won.

“I think people don’t want to go over the cliff if we can avoid it,” Graham said on Fox News Sunday.

“This deal won’t affect the debt situation, it will be a political victory for the president and I hope we’ll have the courage of our convictions when it comes time to raise the debt ceiling to fight for what we believe as Republicans, but hats off to the president, he won,” Graham said.

