FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. health budget raises spending for reform, mental health
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2013 / 3:25 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. health budget raises spending for reform, mental health

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s proposed 2014 budget includes an increase of $3.9 billion to support the administration’s healthcare overhaul, while cutting certain programs such as immunizations and cancer screenings that should in the future be financed through individual state insurance exchanges.

The nearly $4 billion increase to the budget for the Department of Health and Human Services is compared with funding levels enacted in 2012, for a total budget of $80.1 billion.

In the wake of the Newtown, Connecticut, school shooting in December, the budget also includes a new $130 million initiative to expand mental health services, including $55 million for a project to help school districts and communities identify students with mental health issues and ensure they are referred for treatment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.