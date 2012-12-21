FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Next steps on 'fiscal cliff' uncertain - U.S. Republicans
December 21, 2012 / 1:40 AM / in 5 years

Next steps on 'fiscal cliff' uncertain - U.S. Republicans

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Republicans said on Thursday that House Speaker John Boehner’s decision to pull the “fiscal cliff” legislation due to lack of votes left uncertain the future of negotiations to avert automatic spending cuts and tax increases in January.

The House recessed its debate Thursday evening on the Republican “Plan B” tax bill while Boehner met with House Republicans. He conceded after that meeting that his bill did not have the votes to pass and said the House would adjourn until after Christmas.

