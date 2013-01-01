FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US House Republicans meeting to mull 'fiscal cliff' options -aide
#Market News
January 1, 2013 / 10:25 PM / in 5 years

US House Republicans meeting to mull 'fiscal cliff' options -aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives are meeting to consider how to move forward with the Senate’s plan to avert the “fiscal cliff” of tax hikes and spending cuts, a congressional aide said on Tuesday.

The 5:15 p.m. (2215 GMT) meeting was called about two hours after a number of House Republicans panned a Senate bill that would raise taxes on household incomes over $450,000 a year.

It was unclear whether Republican leaders had made a decision on how to proceed with the Senate bill.

