U.S. House panel clears budget deal for full House vote
December 12, 2013 / 12:10 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. House panel clears budget deal for full House vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - A bipartisan budget deal aimed at avoiding future government shutdowns cleared a key U.S. House of Representatives panel on Wednesday, making way for a vote by the full chamber as early as Thursday.

The House Rules Committee, by a 9-3 vote, approved the rules governing debate of the $85 billion, two-year budget deal.

The Republican-controlled committee refused to allow Democrats to offer an amendment that would have extended federal jobless benefits that are set to expire at the end of December.

