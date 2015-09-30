FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stopgap funding bill clears main hurdle in U.S. House
September 30, 2015 / 7:05 PM / 2 years ago

Stopgap funding bill clears main hurdle in U.S. House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A bill to temporarily fund the U.S. government and avoid agency shutdowns beginning on Thursday cleared a key procedural hurdle in the House of Representatives, which is expected to pass the legislation later on Wednesday.

By a vote of 239-187, the House agreed to the rules for debating the bill to fund the government between Oct. 1, the start of the new fiscal year, and Dec. 11.

The Senate already has passed the legislation and the House is expected soon to do the same, sending it to President Barack Obama to sign into law before a midnight deadline.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Lawder; Editing by Eric Beech

