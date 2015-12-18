FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House passes bill to fund government, export crude oil
December 18, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. House passes bill to fund government, export crude oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday overwhelmingly passed a $1.1 trillion spending bill to keep government agencies open and funded through September 2016 and lift the 40-year-old ban on U.S. crude oil exports.

The bipartisan vote sends the bill to the Senate, where Republican and Democratic leaders have agreed to combine it with a package of tax breaks passed on Thursday. The Senate will then take up the combined package in a series of procedural and a final vote expected by early Friday afternoon. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell, David Lawder and Richard Cowan; Editing by Susan Heavey)

