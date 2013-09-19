Temporary funding bill stopping Obamacare clears first U.S. House hurdle

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A stop-gap federal spending bill that also would deny funding for President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law cleared its first hurdle in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, paving the way for passage of the measure on Friday.

By a vote of 230-192, the Republican-controlled House approved the rules governing debate of the legislation, which is scheduled to occur on Friday.

The measure is designed to provide money for government agencies to continue operating at the start of the new fiscal year and avert shutdowns on Oct. 1.