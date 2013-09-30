FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House to seek spending bill with new Obamacare provision
September 30, 2013 / 6:56 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. House to seek spending bill with new Obamacare provision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives will make yet another attempt to change President Barack Obama’s healthcare law by attaching it to a government funding bill needed by midnight Monday.

Representative Darrell Issa, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, told reporters the provision being attached to the emergency spending bill would require the president and high-level officials in his administration to get healthcare through the Obamacare program.

A senior House Republican aide said the measure also would cover members of Congress and their aides. Senate Democrats have rejected all attempts to change Obamacare in legislation to keep the federal government operating.

