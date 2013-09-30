U.S. House Republicans ignore Democrats' warning on funding

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives will offer a new emergency government spending bill on Monday but add on new moves to change the federal healthcare law known as Obamacare, in defiance of Senate Democrats and President Barack Obama.

A senior House Republican aide said the measure will propose delaying for one year the “individual mandate” requiring those without health insurance to sign up for Obamacare. The measure also would require the president, senior administration officials and members of Congress and their aides to participate in Obamacare.

Senate Democrats so far are holding firm against any such add-ons to a government spending bill that is needed by midnight on Monday before federal agencies are forced to begin shutting down some operations for lack of funding.