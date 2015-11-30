FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top U.S. House Republican: Gov't shutdown over Planned Parenthood unlikely
November 30, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Top U.S. House Republican: Gov't shutdown over Planned Parenthood unlikely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday said he expects lawmakers to debate federal funding for Planned Parenthood as they consider spending legislation this month but he did not expect a government shutdown over the women’s health group.

McCarthy, responding to questions about whether Friday’s deadly shooting at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado would affect Republican opposition to funding the group, told reporters he expected a “healthy debate” before the bill is passed to fund the government through next September.

The deadline for passage is Dec 11. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Doina Chiacu; Writing by Susan Heavey)

