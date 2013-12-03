FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Key U.S. lawmaker won't support $967 bln short-term spending plan
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 3, 2013 / 4:41 PM / 4 years ago

Key U.S. lawmaker won't support $967 bln short-term spending plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The second-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday he would not support a stop-gap funding measure aimed at avoiding a January government shutdown that keeps automatic spending cuts in place.

Representative Steny Hoyer told reporters that a short-term $967 billion fiscal 2014 spending plan contemplated by the majority House Republicans for such a measure was unacceptable.

“There is not a positive engagement by our Republican friends” in talks aimed at reaching a budget deal before a Jan. 15 deadline for new government spending authority, Hoyer said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.