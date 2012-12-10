U.S. fiscal cliff negotiations ongoing-Boehner aide

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Negotiations between the White House and House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner on averting the Dec. 31 “fiscal cliff” are continuing but Republicans are awaiting a counter-offer from President Barack Obama, an aide to Boehner said on Monday.

“The Republican offer made last week remains the Republican offer,” Boehner spokesman Michael Steel said.

He said Boehner continues to ”wait for the president to identify the spending cuts he’s willing to make in deficit-reduction negotiations.