U.S. begins measures to buy time under debt limit
March 6, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. begins measures to buy time under debt limit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Friday said it would start using emergency cash measures to allow the government to keep paying the nation’s bills once it hits the legal debt limit in about a week.

To avoid running out of room to borrow, U.S. Treasury Department said it will suspend issuance of state and local government series securities, known as “slugs,” next Friday.

In a letter to congressional leaders on Friday, U.S. Treasury Jack Lew urged Congress to raise the borrowing cap “as soon as possible.” (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

