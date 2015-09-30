FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown, sends to House
September 30, 2015 / 2:27 PM / 2 years ago

US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown, sends to House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed legislation to keep the federal government operating just hours before agency funding runs out with the start of a new fiscal year on Thursday.

The measure, passed by a wide margin, next goes to the U.S. House of Representatives, which is expected to take it up promptly so that President Barack Obama can sign it into law before a midnight deadline.

Under the bill, a range of government activities would be funded at current levels until Dec. 11, giving congressional negotiators and Obama more time to work out a budget deal at least for the rest of the 2016 fiscal year ending next Sept. 30. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey)

