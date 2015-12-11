U.S. Congress approves temporary government funding bill

WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed and sent to President Barack Obama a bill funding the government through Wednesday, giving congressional negotiators more time to work on a $1.15 trillion bill paying for federal programs through September.

By a voice vote, the House passed the stop-gap bill that was approved by the Senate on Thursday.

Without the legislation, federal agencies would have run out of money at midnight, forcing the closing of national parks and threatening to disrupt programs ranging from veterans’ assistance to education loans and some domestic security. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)