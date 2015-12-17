FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. spending, tax bills clear test vote in U.S. House
December 17, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. spending, tax bills clear test vote in U.S. House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A $1.1 trillion U.S. government spending bill and a companion $680 billion tax break package cleared a procedural hurdle in the House of Representatives on Thursday, indicating likely support for final passage.

The House voted 240-185 on a party-line vote to approve rules for debating the two measures, which together would fund federal government agencies through Sept. 30, 2016, lift a 40-year-old ban on U.S. crude oil exports and make permanent several expired temporary tax breaks for businesses and individuals.

The House is expected to vote on the tax package later on Thursday and consider the spending measure on Friday. Senior Senate aides have said the two measures would likely be combined in that chamber and considered in a single vote on Friday.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing By Susan Heavey

