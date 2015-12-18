U.S. House Democratic leaders expect passage of funding bill

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. House Democratic leaders expect enough votes to pass the $1.15 trillion government funding bill later on Friday, U.S. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Representative Steve Israel said.

After the sweeping spending measure passes the House of Representatives, it will be combined with a separate tax bill already approved. The Senate may act later Friday on the combined bill or action could drag into the weekend. President Barack Obama has said he would approve the measures.

Pelosi, speaking to reporters, also said she will seek a bill giving Puerto Rico a 90-day “stay of liability” in its debt crisis. She acknowledged her bill will be blocked on the floor but said she will continue her efforts early next year.