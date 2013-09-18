FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Republicans to use debt limit to press for 'Obamacare' delay
September 18, 2013 / 2:48 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Republicans to use debt limit to press for 'Obamacare' delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Wednesday they plan to press their demands to delay ‘Obamacare’ health insurance reforms on a measure to raise the debt limit that could come as early as next week.

House Speaker John Boehner said the coming debate over raising the $16.7 trillion U.S. borrowing cap would be “no different” than the party’s effort in 2011 to link a debt limit hike to federal spending cuts.

House Majority Leader Eric Cantor said a debt limit measure that delays the health care law would be unveiled next week. He said Republicans also will seek to include a “path forward” on tax reform and approval of the Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL pipeline project. Republican congressmen also said the leaders plan a vote on Friday that would deny funds to Obamacare reforms as part of a stopgap government funding plan.

