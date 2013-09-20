U.S. House passes bill to kill Obamacare, avert government shutdown

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed legislation to fund federal agencies from Oct. 1 to Dec. 15 while also derailing the healthcare law known as “Obamacare.”

In a partisan vote of 230-189, the Republican-controlled House sent the measure to the Senate where Democrats hold a majority and will try to delete the Obamacare provision and send the spending bill back to the House for passage by Sept. 30 in order to prevent government shutdowns the following day.