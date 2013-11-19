FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Democrat Murray sees progress in U.S. budget talks, path towards deal
November 19, 2013 / 8:51 PM / 4 years ago

Democrat Murray sees progress in U.S. budget talks, path towards deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Patty Murray said on Tuesday that she is seeing some progress in budget negotiations and that there is a path towards an agreement to ease automatic “sequester” spending cuts.

Asked if there was now a path forward in her talks with Republican Representative Paul Ryan, Murray said: “I believe there is.”

Murray, the Senate Budget Committee chairwoman, declined to elaborate on any possible consensus in the talks, but said that the two were working towards a small deal.

