U.S. budget negotiators eye two-year funding deal-Rep. Cole
#Market News
November 20, 2013 / 8:31 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. budget negotiators eye two-year funding deal-Rep. Cole

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. budget talks are aiming for a two-year deal that would end divisive fiscal showdowns that have plagued Congress since 2011, while also easing the severe across-the-board spending cuts that otherwise would trigger in 2014 and 2015, a Republican negotiator said on Wednesday.

In an interview with Reuters, Representative Tom Cole of Oklahoma said that the 29-member Senate-House negotiating committee “would like to achieve” a two-year budget. And while he said the talks were “close” to reaching a deal, he emphasized that details were still being debated.

