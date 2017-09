WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a $1.1 trillion spending bill that eliminates the threat of a government shutdown through Sept. 30 and offers lawmakers a chance to end four years of chaotic, crisis-driven budgeting.

The vote, which reflected strong bipartisan support in the Republican-controlled chamber, sends the measure to the U.S. Senate for consideration and passage by a midnight Saturday deadline.