US House Republicans aim to pass 'clean' debt limit bill-source
February 11, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

US House Republicans aim to pass 'clean' debt limit bill-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Republicans will bring a “clean” bill to raise U.S. borrowing authority to the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday with the hope that Democrats will provide a significant number of votes for passage, according to a source familiar with the plan.

The plan, presented to House Republicans in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, came after it became apparent there was not enough Republican support for a plan unveiled late on Monday that would have coupled a debt limit increase with the repeal of a pension benefit cut for military retirees.

President Barack Obama and his fellow Democrats in Congress have been demanding an unconditional debt limit increase.

