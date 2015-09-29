FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehner leaves open chance of advancing debt limit increase
September 29, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

Boehner leaves open chance of advancing debt limit increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker John Boehner on Tuesday left open the possibility of advancing an increase to the U.S. debt limit before he resigns from Congress on Oct. 30.

Asked about the possibility of addressing the nation’s debt ceiling limit, which is expected to be breached before year’s end, Boehner told reporters: “We’ll have to see. There are a number of issues that we’re going to try to deal with over the coming month.”

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Susan Heavey

