REFILE-U.S. Treasury says Lew's prostate treatment went well
March 25, 2014 / 9:41 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-U.S. Treasury says Lew's prostate treatment went well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typo in second paragraph)

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew’s treatment for a benign enlarged prostate on Tuesday “went well and as planned,” a Treasury spokesperson said.

“The secretary is now resting comfortably and continues to expect to resume his normal schedule in Washington next week,” U.S. Treasury spokesperson Natalie Wyeth Earnest said.

Lew, 58, was sworn in as Treasury secretary in February 2013 after serving as President Barack Obama’s chief of staff. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

