UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury says Lew to stay in hospital overnight for observation

(Recasts with Treasury statement on overnight hospital stay)

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew was running a mild fever and will stay in the hospital overnight on Tuesday after treatment for a benign enlarged prostate, a Treasury spokesperson said.

“After his successful outpatient procedure today, Secretary Lew’s doctor recommended he stay overnight for observation due to a low-grade fever,” Treasury spokeswoman Natalie Wyeth Earnest said in a statement.

In an earlier statement, she said the surgical procedure had gone well and that Lew expected to resume his normal work schedule next week.

Lew, 58, was sworn in as Treasury secretary in February 2013 after serving as President Barack Obama’s chief of staff. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Ken Wills)