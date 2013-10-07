FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed reduces number of furloughed workers
#Market News
October 7, 2013 / 2:48 PM / 4 years ago

Lockheed reduces number of furloughed workers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp, the No. 1 U.S. government contractor and the Pentagon’s biggest supplier, on Monday scaled back the number of its workers facing furloughs after Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel recalled most civilian defense employees.

Lockheed said about 2,400 of its workers would still be unable to return to work because the government facilities where they work are closed due to the U.S. government shutdown, or the company had received a stop-work order on their program.

Of the 2,400 affected Lockheed workers in 27 states, about 2,100 worked on programs for civilian agencies, with the remainder working on military programs, the company said, noting that most of the workers were based in Washington.

Lockheed, which provides information technology services for many government agencies in addition to building fighter jets and coastal warships, had announced on Friday that it would furlough about 3,000 workers on Monday because of the shutdown. {ID:nL4N0HU2VI]

Monday’s announcement reduced that number by 20 percent.

“Lockheed Martin will work closely with our customers to support the return of (Defense Contract Management Agency) inspectors, and other (Department of Defense) civilian customers, as they resume their important work on many of our programs,” said Lockheed spokesman Gordon Johndroe.

“We continue to urge Congress and the Administration to come to an agreement that funds the government as soon as possible,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
