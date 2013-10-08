FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senator McCain says opposes Democrats' debt limit bill
October 8, 2013 / 7:09 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Senator McCain says opposes Democrats' debt limit bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator John McCain on Tuesday said he opposes a demand by President Barack Obama and his Democrats in Congress for an unconditional increase in the U.S. debt limit.

McCain, one of the more influential members of Congress, said, “The answer to this is negotiations.”

Democrats had been citing McCain as a possible key vote to get their debt limit bill passed in the Senate.

McCain, the Republican 2008 presidential nominee, told reporters Republicans must go into negotiations with a plan of what they want in return for raising the U.S. borrowing authority.

