US Senator McConnell seeks flexibility in looming spending cuts

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he favored replacing deep, across-the-board spending cuts set to begin on Friday with a more flexible approach that would be carried out by President Barack Obama’s administration.

“I would be happy to give the president more flexibility and rely on the agency heads” to decide which specific programs should be cut to achieve $85 billion in reductions between March 1 and September 30, McConnell told reporters.

Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid swiftly batted down the idea, saying that tax increases must be part of any replacement for the so-called sequestration.