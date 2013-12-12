FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate Republican leader to oppose budget deal-source
December 12, 2013 / 3:50 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Senate Republican leader to oppose budget deal-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, an influential voice among fellow Republicans, is expected to oppose a bipartisan budget deal that attempts to ease passage of government funding bills in 2014.

A source close to McConnell said the Republican leader plans to vote against the legislation because it repeals some of the automatic, across-the-board spending cuts enacted into law.

Despite McConnell’s opposition, the Democratic-led Senate is expected to approve the deal next week, if the House of Representatives passes it on Thursday.

