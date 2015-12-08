FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate to work into weekend on funding bill -top Republican
December 8, 2015

U.S. Senate to work into weekend on funding bill -top Republican

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Republican leader in the U.S. Senate said on Tuesday he has told lawmakers to plan to work this weekend to wrap up legislation to fund the government and extend expiring tax provisions.

The government faces a Friday deadline for passing legislation to keep the government funded, and the comments Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made to reporters suggested this deadline might be extended for a few days to give lawmakers more time to work out their differences. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

