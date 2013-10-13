McConnell calls for US Democrats to support debt limit, funding plan

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday called on Democrats to support a bipartisan plan to reopen the government and extend federal borrowing authority, while keeping spending cuts in place.

In a statement, McConnell said the plan has support from Democratic and Republican senators, and would cut a medical device tax associated with “Obamacare” and improve anti-fraud provisions in the health insurance reform law. Democrats on Saturday rejected the plan and want more relief from the so-called “sequester” across-the-board spending cuts.

“It does all this while maintaining our commitments to reduce spending, cutting an Obamacare tax and improving anti-fraud provisions in the law. It’s time for Democrat leaders to take ‘yes’ for an answer,” McConnell said.