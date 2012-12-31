FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Senate should pass tax relief now, McConnell says
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 31, 2012 / 8:05 PM / in 5 years

US Senate should pass tax relief now, McConnell says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that agreements with Democrats have been reached on all of the tax issues in an emerging “fiscal cliff” deal, and the Senate should not delay in passing these.

McConnell, speaking on the Senate floor, said he agreed with President Barack Obama that Congress’ most immediate priority is preventing a tax hike for the majority of Americans on Tuesday.

Obama “suggested that action on the sequester (automatic spending cuts) is something we can continue to work on in the coming months. So I agree. Let’s pass the tax relief portion now. Let’s take what has been agreed to and get moving,” McConnell said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.