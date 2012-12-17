FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehner and Obama conclude latest fiscal talks, no word of progress -aide
December 17, 2012 / 5:15 PM / in 5 years

Boehner and Obama conclude latest fiscal talks, no word of progress -aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama and Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner met at White House for about 45 minutes on Monday, but there was no word of any progress in their bid to avert the looming “fiscal cliff,” an aide said.

The aide, Boehner spokesman Michael Steel, said there would be no “read out” of the private discussion, the latest in recent days between the president and speaker as they try to reach a deal on deficit reduction to avoid triggering automatic spending cuts and tax increases next month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
