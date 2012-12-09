FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama met with Boehner on Sunday over fiscal cliff -aides
December 9, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

Obama met with Boehner on Sunday over fiscal cliff -aides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama met with Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner on Sunday at the White House to negotiate over the fiscal cliff, according to White House officials and a congressional aide.

The two sides declined to provide further details about the unannounced meeting. Obama and Boehner aides used the same language to describe it.

“This afternoon, the president and Speaker Boehner met at the White House to discuss efforts to resolve the fiscal cliff. We’re not reading out details of the conversation, but the lines of communication remain open,” aides to both men wrote in separate emails.

