Obama meets with congressional leaders on spending cuts Friday
February 27, 2013 / 2:55 PM / in 5 years

Obama meets with congressional leaders on spending cuts Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with top congressional leaders on Friday to discuss the deep, automatic U.S. government spending cuts slated to go into effect that day, congressional aides said.

Obama is set to meet with Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, Democratic Senate Majority leader Harry Reid and Nancy Pelosi, the House Democratic leader.

“The meeting Friday is an opportunity for us to visit with the president about how we can all keep our commitment to reduce Washington spending,” McConnell said in a statement.

“We can either secure those reductions more intelligently, or we can do it the president’s way with across-the board cuts. But one thing Americans simply will not accept is another tax increase to replace spending reductions we already agreed to,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
