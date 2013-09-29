FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. House passes military pay bill tied to government shutdown
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2013 / 4:28 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. House passes military pay bill tied to government shutdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Members of the U.S. military would continue to be paid in the event of a government shutdown under a bill passed on Sunday by the Republican-led House of Representatives.

House Republicans drafted the measure as part of a threat to shut down the government this week unless implementation of President Barack Obama’s landmark 2010 healthcare law was delayed for a year.

Democrats backed the bill but complained that it ignores the value of other federal workers who would be laid off in case of a government shutdown.

The House passed the military pay bill unanimously.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.